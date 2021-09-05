🔊 Listen to this

PLAINSVILLE — Harold Thomas stood in his front yard on Mitchell Street last week and pointed to the vacant lots where homes once stood and friendly neighbors resided.

Thomas, 75, has lived in this quiet section of Plains Township, a short walk from the Susquehanna River, since 1967. He has been through several floods — the “big one” in 1972 (Agnes) and another in 2011. Both times he and his wife “lost everything.”

Yet they remain on Mitchell Street, enjoying the serenity, but always keeping one eye on the river and the other on weather reports.

“Where ya gonna go?” Mitchell asked. “They won’t give you a fair price for your property. But my wife said after the 2011 flood that one more and we’re out of here.”

The would be a difficult decision for Mitchell. despite the loss of “everything” twice before. Not to mention the repairs — in 2008, he and his wife, Nancy, decided to place a modular unit on a cinderblock foundation and dress it up. The property is adorned with shrubs and the grass is finely mowed — in fact, Mitchell has a new riding mower that allows him to cut all the grass that grows where his neighbors’ homes once stood.

“Yeah, I miss them,” he said of those displaced neighbors who decided to leave the unprotected riverside community. Then he smiled and said, “But it’s even more quiet around here now.”

Mitchell recalled 2011 and the rising waters. He used his boat to carry people and possessions to safety. He said he did what he could to help people when the river rose and flowed through their homes.

Mitchell said he wasn’t worried last Wednesday night when rain fell for several hours straight.

“I kept checking the reports,” he said. “You can tell when the high water is coming. I knew we weren’t going to get another flood like we did in 2011.”

Mitchell said there used to be a neighborhood clubhouse just down the street. It’s gone now. He said the township took it. All that’s left is a sliding board and a swing or two.

“It was our little community center,” Mitchell said. “But it’s gone now. And so are most of the people.”

In 2011, Mitchell said the river was only supposed to rise to just over 30 feet — but it went past 40 feet.

“We didn’t move anything up high,” he said. “So we lost it all, just like in Agnes.”

Despite the losses and the possibility of it all happening again, Mitchell chooses to remain on Mitchell Street.

“I love it down here,” he said. “But it’s getting harder to keep coming back.”

Peter Biscontini, a Plains Township Commissioner, said the township has experienced growth along River Street, even in the flood-prone areas.

“Several entrepreneurs have invested in Plains and are part of a very prosperous future,” Biscontini said. “In a sense, areas like the Tuft Tex complex and River Road have slowly become our ‘Main Street.’ Since the 2011 flood in that area, new businesses have flourished and generational staples have come back stronger than ever.”

State Sen. John Yudichak said hearing the call for a general evacuation of 100,000 residents from the Wyoming Valley in 2011, swelled his mind with family stories about Agnes and how his family lost everything in the 1972 flood.

“I did not sleep for a week,” Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said. “I got into the streets with my staff and went up and down the Wyoming Valley from West Pittston to West Nanticoke trying to do our best to help families whose homes were wiped out by Tropical Storm Lee. I fully understood the feeling of helplessness as I met with families and businesses struggling to clean up the flood waters and mud, mounds and mounds of mud.”

As it always has, Yudichak said the Wyoming Valley rallied to help their neighbors, and leaders worked to help homeowners and small businesses. He said the Luzerne County state legislative delegation stepped up in a big way to help the more than 200 small businesses that were damaged during the flood by creating the $4 million Luzerne County Small Business Loan Program — a revolving loan program that has generated more than $7 million for local small businesses and helped create or retain nearly 1,000 jobs.

“Helping small businesses and neighborhoods rebuild from Tropical Storm Lee helped many flood-impacted municipalities retain the small mom and pop shops that make their communities vibrant and special places to live,” Yudichak said.