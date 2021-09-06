🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County government added 21 new employees in August, while 33 left, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Ten new employees are in the District Attorney’s Office, including eight new part-time airport police officers who will be paid $18 per hour.

The county recently agreed the DA’s office would provide law enforcement coverage for all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport departing flights, with the airport covering the staffing costs. County DA Sam Sanguedolce said new airport officers will be limited to 1,000 hours per year of work and won’t be eligible for county health insurance or pension benefits.

The new airport officers: Dave Abraham, William Curry, Mario DAmbrosio, Samuel DeSimone, Chad Jacobs, Drew Malvizzi, Sheri Salvo and Kyle Shumosic.

Two new assistant DAs also were hired at $28.99 per hour in August — Benjamin Green and Kimberly Moraski.

In other departments, the following workers were hired, with their positions and hourly compensation listed: Bianca Gibbons and Melissa Kravitz, Drug and Alcohol case management specialists, $20.66; Craigniqua Jones, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $16.62; Jacqualyn Kocher, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.71; Joseph Leonardi and Marc Welsh, 911 telecommunicators, $15.82; Terrance Parker, deputy sheriff, $15.69; Donna Sipple, purchasing administrative assistant, $16.36; Mary Stein, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $19.98; Jessica Swalla, public defender clerk, $15.71; and Candace Diana Valdner, prothonotary clerk, $15.71.

Retirements

Five employees retired in August: prison correctional officer William John Fumanti, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor Cathy Stamets, prison minimal offenders unit lieutenant Lamotte Stiles, Convention and Visitors Bureau director Theodore Wampole and Aging Agency volunteer resource coordinator Mary-Lou Zerfoss.

Resignations

Of the 18 resignations, seven were in Children and Youth: caseworker 1 Edward Boulanger; caseworker 2’s John Coulton, Alicia Gioia, Phaedra Joseph and Yasmine Polanco Guzman; and clerk/typists Jennifer Donahue and Jared Yakscoe.

The other resignations: minimal offenders unit lieutenant Francis Aigeldinger, Aging Agency clerk/typist Kristen Fox, Aging Agency program analyst Joseph Gallo, prison corrections officer Jerry Kruszka, DA juvenile division chief Matthew Muckler, Aging Agency care manager 2 Kathleen Neubauer, DA major crimes division chief Angela Rose Sperrazza, 911 telecommunicator Joel Touseull, DA detective Shawn Williams and deputy sheriffs Glenn Murchison and Brandon Winn.

Terminations

The report lists 10 workers terminated in August: prison corrections officers Mark Baynock, Dolvan Houssein, Ashley Matias and Scott Sevison; road/bridge equipment operator Michael Kocher; 911 telecommunicator Michael Kowalski; assessor’s clerk Catherine Leck; Children and Youth clerk/typist Erica Soto; deputy sheriff Aaron Urbanski; and Children and Youth caseworker 1 Stephenie Wemmer.

Promotions

Three workers also advanced to new positions in August.

These employees, along with their new jobs and hourly pay: Jonathan Casey, Aging Agency care manager supervisor 1, $20.21; Kathleen Moser, treasurer clerk 3, $14.70; and Kimberly Vanderlick, DA’s Office clerk 3, $19.60.

Road/bridge updates

The county publicly posted a report on all pending road and bridge projects and will update it monthly, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced last week.

It is available on the road/bridge department link at luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen volunteer Election Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

A remote attendance option also is available through the “ABC meetings online” link in council’s authorities/boards/commissions section at luzernecounty.org.

Manager search

The county’s Manager Search Committee will hold its first meeting to reorganize and start making plans at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the courthouse.

This group will seek and recommend county manager applicants to council for its consideration. The seven-member committee had an orientation session in August.

The members: Chris Hackett, Sherri Homanko, Rick Morelli, Brian D. O’Donnell, Patrick Patte, Alec Ryncavage and Ray Wendolowski.

Instructions to attend the hybrid meeting virtually will be posted under council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.