WILKES-BARRE — As children across Pennsylvania are heading back to school, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey will visit the Bear Creek Community Charter School on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to highlight the importance of school choice.

As Luzerne County’s only public charter school, Toomey said Bear Creek Charter School provides a valuable option for area students.

During his visit, Sen. Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, will be joined by Lenny McCallister, CEO of the PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools and then he will meet with school leadership and students.

Later on Wednesday, Sen. Toomey will host a forum at 11:40 a.m., with local employers in Wyoming County.

Sen. Toomey, together with the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, will be in Tunkhannock at Shadowbrook Inn, 201 Resort Lane, with local employers and business leaders.

During this forum, Sen. Toomey will discuss the state of affairs in Washington D.C., while also giving participants the opportunity to highlight issues important to the local economy.