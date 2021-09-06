🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 846.

The county’s total cases are now at 34,500 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,749 cases and 491 deaths; Monroe County has 16,483 cases and 332 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 2,503 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,322,184.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 20-26, stood at 7.8%.

Vaccination distribution

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.