Footage taken from a home in Hanover Township shows a white sedan believed to have fired five shots in the area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Surveillance photos show a white sedan believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting incident in the area of West Division Street and Woodbury Street in Hanover Township on Sunday evening.

HANOVER TWP. — Township police are investigating a pair of separate drive-by shooting incidents that occurred in different parts of the municipality on Sunday.

The Hanover Township Police Department’s Facebook page posted surveillance images of a white vehicle seen in the area of the second shots fired incident, which occurred on Sunday night just after 7 p.m. in the area of West Division Street and Woodbury Street.

No injuries were reported after the incident. Numerous witnesses told police investigating the scene that the vehicle fired multiple shots. Evidence was recovered from the scene by investigators.

Hanover Township police chief Al Walker confirmed that officers are also investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning that also involved shots fired.

Surveillance video from a home in the Iona section of Hanover Township shows a white sedan drive past the house, with five shots ringing out as the car passes by.

This incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Jeannine Dane said that it was her sons that initially heard the incident better than her as it happened.

“They came running down the steps and that’s when I went outside,” Dane said. “My neighbors were out and heard it, so we checked my camera and there it was.”

Walker said that the department is investigating a possible connection between the two incidents, but emphasized that the presence of a white sedan was the only link between the two shootings that they had so far, and that the investigation was preliminary.

The surveillance photo began circulating on Facebook not long after the incident, and had been viewed over 900 times as of Monday evening.

Dane is hopeful that the attention the footage has received will help spread the word and, ultimately, result in an arrest.

“It definitely was scary,” Dane said. “Hopefully they catch those people.”

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to contact Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.