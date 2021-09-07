🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Township police charged a man from Carbondale with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman inside a dormitory room on the campus of Misericordia University earlier this year.

Jesse John Krzan, 24, of Gordon Avenue, was charged with rape of an unconscious woman, sexual assault and indecent assault after his DNA matched evidence recovered from the woman, according to court records.

Police allege the assault happened April 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were notified that a woman was being treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township. A representative from the university’s crisis team and another representative from the Victim Resource Center were with the woman at the hospital.

She told police she was recovering from a concussion and was hanging out in her dorm room when she was contacted by Krzan.

She claimed Krzan was out drinking and sent her a message wanting to check on her at about 5 a.m. April 29.

Police in the complaint say the woman let Krzan into the dormitory building and led him to her room where she claimed he began kissing and hugging her.

She told police she refused Krzan’s sexual advances and later passed out due to a medical condition and was awakened by Krzan sexually assaulting her, the complaint says.

A search warrant was served for a sample of Krzan’s DNA, which allegedly matched evidence recovered from the woman’s clothing.

Police said surveillance footage matched the woman’s statement allowing Krzan into the dormitory building through a side door.

Krzan was arraigned Saturday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston. Court records say Krzan was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.