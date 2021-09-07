🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Philadelphia man apologized for sexually assaulting a girl in Duryea but doesn’t expect the victim and her family to forgive him.

Shawn Booths, 43, of Gypsy Lane, was deemed by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. as a violent sexual predator while sentencing him to eight to 20 years in state prison. Booths was sentenced on a charge of unlawful contact with a minor with the underlying offense of rape of a child.

Booths pleaded guilty to the charge April 27, remained free on bail and failed to appear for his sentencing hearing Aug. 23.

Sklarosky issued a capias warrant resulting in state police at Pocono arresting Booths later that day.

In court Tuesday, Booths apologized for skipping the previous sentencing hearing.

“I know on Aug. 23 that was my sentencing. Like my defense lawyer said, I was prepared to come to court. I just had a mental break down,” Booths said before he apologized for assaulting the girl.

Duryea police arrested Booths in September 2018 after investigating allegations he sexually assaulted the girl from January 2017 to August 2018. At the time, Booths was residing in Scranton.

Booths’ attorney, Evan J. Kelly, said Booths suffers from anxiety and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by a 19-month deployment with the Pennsylvania National Guard in Iraq from 2005 to 2006. Kelly said Booths was engaged in “firefights” causing the mental illnesses.

“I take responsibility and the affects it has on the victim and her family. I want to apologize to the victim and her family. I don’t expect them to forgive me,” Booths said.

Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn said Booth’s mental health and military engagement is “no excuse” to sexually assaulting a girl.

“This has had a tremendous affect on her life,” Quinn said, noting the victim and her family were also impacted when Booths failed to show for the Aug. 23 sentencing hearing.

Because Sklarosky deemed Booths a violent sexual predator, he’ll be subjected to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.