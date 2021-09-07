🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Borough police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a theft at Weis Markets that occurred back in July.

A surveillance photo provided by the Dallas Borough Police Department shows a man that the department is looking for after his possible involvement in a theft at the Weis Markets on Memorial Highway.

Anyone who could identify the suspect or with any information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Dallas Borough Police Department at 570-675-0161.