WILKES-BARRE — To make the city’s upcoming 150th anniversary celebration a true Oktoberfest, Mayor George Brown wants to have beer available for the event.

At City Council’s work session Tuesday night, Brown previewed the resolution asking for the temporary suspension of the ordinance prohibiting the open consumption of alcoholic beverages so people can buy and drink beer on Public Square for the Oct. 2 party.

“We are into our 150th year as a city, incorporated in 1871. At that time the governor appointed a mayor and 11 council members,” Brown said.

The anniversary will be a one time celebration, but, depending how it’s received, the Oktoberfest could be an annual event, Brown said.

The plan is to shut down the streets along Public Square for restaurants to set up tables and chairs and limit the beer drinking to a tent. Stegmaier Brewing Co. will provide the beer, Brown said.

“It will be very well controlled by our police department,” Brown said of making sure people don’t stray from the designated drinking area.

The agenda for City Council’s public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday includes Brown’s request to approve three reappointments:

• Patricia Unvarsky of Gore Street to the Wilkes-Barre Industrial Development Authority for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.

• Carl Naessig of Diebel Avenue and Karen Collins of West Ross Street to the Planning Commission for terms expiring Sept. 9, 2025.

Brown said he plans to submit more names for the open spots on the boards and authorities.

Brown and City Council members praised the work of police, fire and Department of Public Works employees who responded to the Sept. 1 emergency caused by heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida.

“Wednesday, it was closer than people realized. If we had probably 45 more minutes or less of that intense rain, we would have had flooding,” Brown said.

Sections of the wall along Laurel Run in Parson fell into the creek bed. An engineering study is underway and the damaged sections will be replaced, Brown said.

Brown said it’s likely he’ll ask City Council for an extension of the emergency declaration he put in effect last Wednesday.

“But it looks like we’re continuing to find more and more problematic areas,” Brown said.

At this point damage estimates exceed $1 million and the city will be asking the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement. If the city does not qualify, Brown said, he’ll ask City Council for permission to use some of the $37.1 million in federal American Recovery Plan.

Before City Council’s meeting Thursday it will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license. Sheetz Inc. is requesting the transfer of the license in safekeeping from Babes II Bar & Restaurant, 220 E. Walnut St., Hazleton to 815 Kidder St.

Sheetz does not have a store at the Kidder Street location. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

In order to approve the license for Sheetz the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board requires a copy of the adopted resolution by City Council for the license transfer.