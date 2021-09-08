🔊 Listen to this

JENKINS TWP. — The CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park announced that a job fair scheduled for Thursday will provide Northeastern Pennsylvania residents the opportunity to meet with 20 companies actively seeking to hire new employees.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 159 CenterPoint Boulevard in the business park, job seekers will have the chance to find work with a variety of different companies, including Benco Dental, Cintas, Pepsi Beverages and many more.

“If you have been out of the workforce for some time or are a new graduate planning to enter the workforce or someone looking to transition into a new career, this is a great chance to check out the many rewarding opportunities for employees right here in Greater Pittston,” said Michelle Mikitish, the executive vice president of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is one of the coordinators of Thursday’s job fair, along with Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services (who will also be one of the participating businesses), PA CareerLink Luzerne County and the Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board.

Attendees will be asked to wear a mask and follow other CDC-recommended COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park was developed by Mericle in 2005 as a location for manufacturing, distribution, office and medical firms. The park is home to more than 60 tenants and an estimated 7,500 employees.

“We are seeing tremendous job growth and rising wage rates in CenterPoint,” said Mericle Community Affairs Manager Emily Courtois. “The job fair comes at a good time for unemployed residents of NEPA seeking to rejoin the workforce.”