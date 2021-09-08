🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will provide free potassium iodide tablets to state residents living within 10 miles of any of the state’s four nuclear power plants.

In Luzerne County, residents within 10 miles of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Salem Township will be able to obtain the tablets on Thursday at one of three locations.

The locations are:

• Luzerne County Community College — Public Safety Center, 1333 South Prospect St., Nanticoke, PA 18634;

• Butler Township Community Center, 411 West Butler Dr., Drums, PA 18222;

• Salvation Army Community Corps Building, 320 W. 2nd St., Berwick, PA 18603.

The distributions will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“Emergency preparedness is an important aspect of public health and having potassium iodide tablets for residents who live or work within 10 miles of a nuclear facility is an essential preparedness action in the case of a radiological emergency,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.

“It’s important to remember potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor, and it is not a substitute for evacuation in the case of a radiological emergency at one of Pennsylvania’s nuclear facilities.”

Potassium iodide tablets protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine, and can be taken by anyone provided they aren’t allergic to it. Individuals who are unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a health care provider first.

The other active nuclear plants in Pennsylvana include Beaver Valley Power Station, Limerick Generating Station and Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station.

Tablets are not necessary for those working or living within 10 miles of Three Mile Island Generating Station, which closed in September of 2019.

Additional information about the potassium iodide tablets and nuclear power plant safety can be found on the Department of Health’s website.