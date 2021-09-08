🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — With COVID-19 surging in Luzerne County the Hanover Area School board opted to return to holding Tuesday’s monthly meeting via Zoom, but several people commented in messages and verbally about the board comments being difficult to hear.

The meeting itself included votes on a string of relatively routine hirings and arrangements for the new school year. The board:

• Appointed Karen Muldoon as certified school nurse at a salary of $60,228.

• Approved the reassignment of Jeffrey Urbanski to custodian position #1 at Lyndwood Elementary School.

• Ratified the appointment of Robert Swartz as substitute per-diem cleaner at $10 per hour.

• Accepted the resignation of Katherine Healey as head softball coach.

• Approved an agreement with Century Security Services for security officers at home sporting events for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved an agreement with Susan Warner for physician services for the 2021-22 school year.

During public comment after the voting, one parent raised questions about the use of portable desk shields while another questioned the state mandate for all students and staff to wear masks in schools, and asked if there was any discussion about acting against the mandate.

Superintendent Nathan Barrett said he the administration had researched the best ways to help prevent the spread of the virus in school and adopted policies based on that research. He also said there was no discussion of defying the mandate.