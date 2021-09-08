🔊 Listen to this

Here we go again!

A week after a record 5.09 inches of rain fell at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport causing flash flooding in areas, the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., has issued a flash flood watch beginning 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS has forecasted an elevated risk of strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and a limited chance of tornadoes in their coverage area of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

A line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to slowly move through the region with the possibility of hail during the afternoon into the evening.