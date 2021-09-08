🔊 Listen to this

A Luzerne County-owned bridge in Rice Township was severely damaged in last week’s heavy rain and must be repaired because it is on the only access route to dozens of residences, township Manager Jeff Beck said Wednesday.

As a precaution before Wednesday night’s storm, the township asked residents to consider staying elsewhere if they have medical conditions or other concerns in case the bridge becomes impassable, Beck said.

“It’s not an evacuation. It’s just making sure people are cognizant,” Beck said.

Beck said his understanding is that a long-time beaver dam on the pond side of the Heslop Road Bridge blew out during Hurricane Ida, causing increased water pressure and erosion.

The township’s engineer and roadmaster have been in communication with county engineers about addressing the issue, and Beck said he sent the county an update and photographs of the damage Wednesday.

Some residents along Heslop Road, including those in the Wilderness Estates residential development, raised concerns about the post-storm condition of the bridge during a township Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night, Beck said.

Beck estimated 60 to 100 residents will be cut off if the bridge becomes unusable because Heslop Road dead-ends and has no alternate access.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said she is aware of the issue and working with road and bridge officials to address it.

Crocamo said the county must secure an emergency permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection before it can begin any work on the bridge. She said she is trying to schedule a meeting with township officials Friday.