DALLAS — The Luzerne County Fair is back, officially opening up on Wednesday.

After taking a year off during the beginnings of the pandemic, the fair is back this year, and runs through Sunday.

If you were thinking of heading up to Dallas to check it out, here’s what you need to know:

Tickets include parking, entrance to the fairgrounds, all of the ground acts and stage acts like the Great Lakes Timber Show and the 3 Ring Super Circus, along with admission to the rides. Kids under 2 get in for free.

If you want to skip the line, tickets can be purchased online, at luzernecountyfair.com, but they can also be purchased in person. Tickets are $8 per person if purchased online, or $10 at the door.

Thursday brings a performance from the Jeffrey James Band, along with horse judging contests and other acts. The fair open at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Thursday is also senior citizens day, so those over 62 get in for $5. Kids 3 to 12 get in for $5.

On Friday, get $2 off your admission if you bring a non-perishable food item to donate. Friday’s main performance comes from Aaron Kelly. Gates again open at 4 p.m.

Saturday is First Responders Appreciation Day; save $2 for every person in your family if you are either an active-duty military personnel, a veteran, a member of police, fire, EMS, or are a prison guard, doctor or nurse. Make sure to bring proper photo ID!

The fairgrounds open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and that day brings cattle judging, pony-riding classes and a performance from Meat Loaf tribute artist Mr. Bobby White.

Finally, Sunday is Family Fun Day, where a family of up to five people can get in for $25 total. The grounds open at 11 a.m. Sunday.