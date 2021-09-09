🔊 Listen to this

Following is a list of local commemorations set for tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 10, in advance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which is Saturday. We will run an additional list of weekend events in Friday’s edition.

King’s College

• 12:05 p.m.: Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C. will preside at the Mass in the Chapel of Christ the King.

• 3:30 p.m.: Prayer of Remembrance – Interfaith Prayer Service in remembrance of 9/11 in Monarch Court. Members of our community will share: “What do you hope people remember about that day?”

Luzerne County Community College

• 11 a.m.: Remembrance ceremony and brick dedication, 11 a.m., at the College’s Walk of Honor at the

LCCC Public Safety Training Institute. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be

held at the Public Safety Training Institute Headquarters.

Luzerne County Courthouse

• 8:30 a.m.: Ceremony and remarks on the courthouse lawn.

Misericordia University

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Annual 9/11 flag carry.

Wilkes University

• Noon: Ceremony on the gateway near the flagpoles. Earlier in the day, the university will chime the bell tower at each moment of impact.