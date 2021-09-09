🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority will be without Gary Zingaretti next year following his announcement Wednesday he will not seek reappointment by County Council to the 11-member board.

Zingaretti of Bear Creek Township, who has served as chairman since 2019, delivered the news to the board during its public meeting at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. His five-year term ends at the end of the year.

“I just wanted to take an opportunity to let the board know from me in person that I’m not going to be receiving reappointment next year, mostly business and family issues, where I just don’t have the time that I need to have to do it right,” Zingaretti said.

Zingaretti is one of five Authority members whose terms expire on Dec. 31. The others are Neal DeAngelo, John Pickering, Michelle Reilly and John Ruckno.

Zingaretti asked if the board wanted to transition to a new chairman for the last three months or have him remain in the post until it’s time to leave.

“I for one want to commend you on a fantastic job. I don’t want to embarrass you but really I felt you did a terrific job. You were on top of everything. You went through a bad period, a very bad period and you came through with flying colors,” said board member Tom Woods.

Zingaretti praised the board for its work and the contributions of each member. “We’ve got people that think of different aspects of every issue that come up, people are thinking of it from a different angle and that just, it works.”

“Well I think we’re going to make you stick around,” Woods added.

Under Zingaretti’s leadership, the Authority in 2019 signed a 10-year lease with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team, the anchor tenant of the facility since it opened in 1999, and undertook a number of capital improvements including the installation of a new WiFi network.

The 2020-2021 season was shortened, however. The arena, that’s owned by the Authority, closed for most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and operated at a loss. It began hosting events this year and started preparing for the upcoming 2021-2022 hockey season.