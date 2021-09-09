Senator came to highlight belief in school choice

Bear Creek Community Charter School Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith, left, talks with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in the back of the school, with the solar-powered classroom and pond in the distance. Smith noted the area where they stood would be part of planned school expansion awaiting funding approval.

BEAR CREEK TWP. — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey stopped by the Bear Creek Community Charter School on the right day, at least for one class.

When he stepped into an eighth grade room, teacher William Barnes noted the students were discussing how to form a government, and pointed out that “senator” will be one of the positions they will likely include.

“Do you have any questions for me?” Toomey asked. Alas, they weren’t that far along in the process to toss a few at him, but still gave him a warm greeting.

After discussing issues with School Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith and others, Toomey got a tour that included visiting a kindergarten class, a second grade class working on math, and Barnes’ room. Smith pointed out some of the features of the school, including some construction work in a courtyard outside a hall window. The yard hasn’t seen a lot of student activity as originally expected, Smith said, so they are installing some playground style equipment.

Behind the school,when the two took off their masks, Smith proudly pointed out the pond, the solar-powered classroom, the apiary and the eco-friendly water system and the fact that they stood on the site of planned expansion. Smith said they are still waiting for approval of a low interest loan.

Toomey, who came primarily to highlight his belief in school choice and the need for more choice-friendly policies at the state and federal level, heaped praise on the place at almost every stop. “I’m enormously impressed by this school,” he told the eighth grade students.

“It’s remarkable,” he said after the tour, “but more important is the success of the students here.”

PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools CEO Lenny McCallister joined Toomey in the visit and talked of how the state’s current administration seems hostile to charter schools, a form of public school that cannot levy taxes but receives a per-student tuition payment from the district where that student resides.

“In the big picture we need to take more steps to make sure parents have more choice,” Toomey said. “We need to empower parents to choose the school their child attends.”