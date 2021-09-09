🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A registered sex offender from Monroe County pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to soliciting a minor for sex.

Matthew Raymond Fisher, 51, of Blakeslee, pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.

Judge David W. Lupas accepted Fisher’s guilty plea and scheduled his sentencing for Nov. 24.

Fisher was arrested by Luzerne County detectives Jan. 6 after receiving reports he was communicating on a dating app with an individual pretending to be a 15-year-old boy. The person turned out to be Musa Harris, a civilian known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher on social media sites.

Court records say Fisher asked for nude photos and the “boy’s” address. Fisher wanted to meet the boy to have sex and sent a photo of his penis, court records say.

When Harris, identified in court records as a “witness,” confronted Fisher in the area of Market and River streets in Wilkes-Barre, Fisher fled the scene.

Fisher is listed on the state police Megan’s Law website as a registered sex offender since 2011.

Court records say Fisher pleaded guilty to indecent assault, filed by Wilkes-Barre police, and was sentenced to 2 years, six months to five years in June 1991.