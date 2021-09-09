🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Exeter who admitted he was intoxicated when he crashed into a motorcycle and injured two people was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Wednesday.

Glenn William Davis, 28, was sentenced by Judge David W. Lupas to 12 months in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program with the first three months on house arrest with electronic monitoring followed by one-year probation. Davis’ driver’s license was also suspended for 18 months.

Davis was sentenced on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment, simple assault and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty to the charges June 11.

State police at Wilkes-Barre in court records say Davis had an alcohol level of .181% when he was administered a breathalyzer after the crash on Route 92 near Sutton Creek Road in Exeter Township on Aug. 20. An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%.

According to court records, Davis was operating a 2013 Dodge Dart when he struck the rear of a 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide operated by Charles Saypack, of West Nanticoke.

Saypack told state police he was slowing down due to an animal in the road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, court records say.

Saypack and a passenger on the motorcycle, Melissa Rynkiewicz, of Sweet Valley, were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

During Wednesday’s proceeding, Davis’ attorney, Michael Butera, said Davis has maintained his sobriety since the accident and has “learned a lesson.”