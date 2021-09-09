🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County detectives and city police are investigating a vandalism incident at the county owned Children & Youth Services offices on Union Street.

Acting County Manager Romilda P. Crocamo stated a brick was thrown through a window at the C&Y office that houses its legal department.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known when the brick was thrown through the window.

The vandalism was reported to the county Sheriff’s Department and Wilkes-Barre police.