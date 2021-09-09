🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 114 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 849.

It’s the first time in months that Luzerne County has seen more than 100 new cases in a single day.

The county’s total cases are now at 34,754 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,885 cases and 494 deaths; Monroe County has 16,671 cases and 334 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,197 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,333,308.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27–Sept. 2, stood at 8.2%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.