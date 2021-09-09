🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A man from Hanover Township was arrested Thursday when images and videos of child pornography were allegedly found saved on electronic storage devices at his residence.

Eric Edward Pecukonis, 49, of Center Street, Hanover Green, admitted to viewing child sexual abuse materials for 15 years and gets sexually aroused performing lewd self acts, according to court records.

Pecukonis was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on 150 counts of child pornography, three counts of dissemination of pictures or film of children engaged in sex acts and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luzerne County detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children and the state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, received information that images of suspected child pornography were uploaded.

Detectives traced the images to a computer at Pecukonis’ residence, the complaint says.

Pecukonis was greeted at 6:10 a.m. by detectives armed with a search warrant to seize electronic storage devices from his house.

Pecukonis agreed to be interviewed telling detectives, the complaint says, he has viewed child sexual abuse materials for 15 years and gets sexually aroused while looking at the images and videos. He claimed he has videos and images saved on a computer tower and an external hard disk drive, the complaint says.

Pecukonis said the youngest material he viewed was probably 5-years-old, noting he has an addiction to pornography images and videos and needs help, according to the complaint.

A forensic analysis of electronic storage devices taken from Pecukonis’ residence uncovered in excess of 150 images of children engaged in sex acts.