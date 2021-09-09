🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — It’s already almost flu season, and Geisinger will be holding a free drive-thru flu shot clinic this weekend for anyone over 6 months old.

A Geisinger press release says that the flu shot is the best defense against the flu.

According to the release, drive-thru flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre. The flu shots are available at no cost.

There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. You will need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot.

In addition to the drive-thru flu clinics, Geisinger primary care and pediatric offices offer flu shots during regular office hours, with many locations open until 7 p.m. Geisinger Pharmacy locations offer flu shots for patients, and those age 9 and older can get a flu shot at Geisinger Convenient Care locations any day of the week, with no appointment necessary.

For a full list of flu shot locations, as well as helpful tips on staying flu-free this season, visit geisinger.org/flunews.