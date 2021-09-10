🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council Thursday approved the transfer of a liquor license for a Sheetz store proposed for Kidder Street.

The unanimous, 5-0 vote, moved the license onto the next step for approval by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Attorney Ellen Freeman of the Flaherty & O’Hara law firm in Pittsburgh representing Sheetz said plans are to have the store built by the end of 2022. The new store at 815 Kidder St. would sell beer and wine and replace a Citgo gas station and convenience store.

“Sheetz will build its building from the ground up,” Freeman told council during a public hearing prior to the vote.

The state Liquor Code requires Council approval, in the form of a resolution, for the transfer of a licenses between municipalities. Sheetz wants to purchase the license that’s been in safekeeping from Babes II Bar & Restaurant, 220 E. Walnut St., Hazleton. Sheetz has a store that sells beer and wine on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard in the city.

Oktoberfest celebration

Council also dealt with another matter pertaining to alcoholic beverages and agreed to temporarily suspend the open consumption ordinance for the Oktoberfest and celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary on Oct. 2. The Oktoberfest will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Public Square. The beer, provided by the Stegmaier Brewing Co., will be sold and consumed under a tent. City police will ensure drinking is confined to the designated area of the tent.

Reappointments approved

Without debate, Council approved the three people Mayor George Brown submitted for reappointment:

• Patricia Unvarsky of Gore Street to the Wilkes-Barre Industrial Development Authority for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.

• Carl Naessing of Diebel Avenue and Karen Collins of West Ross Street to the Planning Commission for terms expiring Sept. 9, 2025.

Emergency declaration

Council granted Brown’s request for a 30-day extension of his State of Emergency declaration issue Sept. 1 when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida drenched the region with rain and pushed creeks to the brink of flooding.

Miners Mills resident Jason King begged Brown for help with Mill Creek. Plains Township has already responded by getting heavy equipment in the creek to repair damage caused by the high water from last week, he said.

“And what are we doing? Nothing. And it’s a nervous wreck being down there,” King said of where he lives on Kelly Avenue near the Bog.

“If anybody can do anything I’d greatly appreciate it and I’m going to keep coming until something is done,” King said.

Brown said there were similar situations in all three creeks — Mill, Solomon and Laurel Run.

“What we talked about this week was actually getting into the creeks and cleaning them out,” Brown said. But before the city can get in them it has to permission from several different government agencies.

Block Captain program

Brown provided Greg Griffin on the status of the Block Captain program in the city.

Griffin, who is a member of the Wilkes-Barre Area Blight Committee, suggested the program to Brown as a way to clean up neighborhoods. “This Block Captains program, I believe, when it’s in full swing, I think it’s going to be a catalyst for the revival of the neighborhoods,” Griffin said.

As of Thursday, 28 people have signed up for it, Brown said. Fifteen people took part in an initial training session Wednesday night. Another session will be held for the others, Brown said.

“Greg it is going to grow. I see 50 people after we’re done. But each will have to go through training like we did last night,” Brown said.

Another way to clean up the neighborhoods is to put out garbage cans on high traffic areas such as Hazle Street, said resident Mark Shaffer.

Brown thanked Shaffer for leading litter and garbage pickups in the neighborhoods, but said it’s more a mindset problem. “I don’t know if that’s going to be the answer,” Brown said, while noting Council Vice Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride suggested more garbage cans last year.

McBride joined in, saying what does the city have to lose at this point and asked for a pilot program in each of the five Council districts. Brown agreed to try it.

Shade tree question

Sam Troy, a member of the Shade Tree Commission, asked for a temporary, 90-day resolution stopping the cutting down of trees, with a fine for a violation, so a tree survey can be done. Troy cited the streetscape project underway on the King’s College campus and other instances where trees were cut down as the reason for his request.

“That’s a possibility?” asked Troy.

“Yep,” replied Council Chairman Tony Brooks.