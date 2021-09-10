🔊 Listen to this

Students crowd the cafeteria for one of four lunch periods on the first day of classes in the new Wilkes-Barre High School. Colleen Robatin, one of four building administrators, conceded the new “open” design of the space required some adaptation by the staff because the room could be exited from multiple points without doors, but said the change is being handled by strategically placing staff to make sure no one leaves without permission.

These students in the new STEM Academy section of the Wilkes-Barre Area High School said that, for the most part, they much prefer their new location, though won did lament missing the ‘homey’ feel of the basement section carved into an academy in the old Meyers High School building. She added, however, that ‘this is cooler.’

PLAINS TWP. — While there was of course the morning surge into the building — and the afternoon surge out at the sound of dismissal — a quick visit to Luzerne County’s newest school, Wilkes-Barre Area High, seemed to suggest the bulk of problems for the first day of the school were, well, navigation.

Principal Colleen Robatin and other staff members seemed to spend most of their spare time giving directions, with students almost constantly asked where a classroom was, where the gym was, or even (and perhaps ironically) where the lost and found was. Robatin said they had spent time each day in the building taking walks around the large building so they could familiarize themselves and be able to answer just such questions.

“I know the classrooms,” she conceded, “but I’m still having trouble remembering the restrooms.”

As the second of four lunch periods — one for each grade — got underway, another issue emerged and seemed to be resolved. Robatin pointed out she wasn’t used to the open format of the cafeteria — a fairly common feature in new schools — which replaces the old idea of having a set or two of doors that limit how closely students have to be watched to assure they don’t wander off.

“We can handle that by strategically placing staff,” She said. “We’re learning.”

And there seemed to be a fairly steady stream of students either waiting to get in or waiting to be picked up, but Robatin said much of that was new students, or students going to and coming from half-day schooling at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center.

Of the students asked, the new school got solid thumbs up — mostly.

Students in one room of the Creative And Performing Arts Academy wing unanimously loved the space, brightness and technology of the new building compared to the makeshift space in the former GAR Memorial High School (now a middle school), but one lamented missing “the big piano” from the old academy. Robatin said a piano was on it’s way, showing another sign of the obvious: While the building was finished enough to use and open for business, there are boxes still taped closed and deliveries still not made.

Students in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy that previously resided in basement rooms of Meyers High School also loved the new room, including the “lounge” like area complete with padded seats and sofa, though one girl said she did miss the “homey feeling” of the old space. “But this is cooler.”

Those padded seats scattered throughout the building as part of an effort to create collaborative space could become a point of contention.

“I really like the couches I saw,” one CAPAA student opined. “I think we should have one.”