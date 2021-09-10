🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County obtained an emergency permit Thursday from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection needed to address damage to a county-owned bridge in Rice Township, said county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo.

Township officials said the Heslop Road Bridge was severely damaged in last week’s heavy rain, creating an urgent concern because it is the only access route to dozens of residences. As a precaution before Wednesday night’s storm, the township asked residents to consider staying elsewhere if they had medical conditions or other concerns in case the bridge became impassable.

Crocamo said county and township officials met Thursday to discuss the county’s plans, and county Engineer Lawrence Plesh and Road/Bridge Supervisor Wayne Mitchell are scheduled to join the township engineer and officials at the bridge Friday to review specifics.

The county is working with a contractor to complete emergency repairs that will make the bridge safe for continued passage, she said.

“I’m hoping the work can be done next week,” she said.

The county will then develop a proposed long-term fix and cost estimates needed to figure out funding options, she said.

Township Manager Jeff Beck had said he was informed a long-time beaver dam on the pond side of the bridge blew out during Hurricane Ida, causing increased water pressure and erosion.

Heslop Road dead-ends and has no alternate access.