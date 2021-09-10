🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — With the new scoreboard poised to be dedicated Sept. 17, the man whose name was on the old board in the days of Lincoln Field, before district mergers, was given the honor of having the football field to be christened “The Frank J. Chicknosky Field.”

With three members absent the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board voted 6-0 to make the name change official. Vice President Ken James, who ran the meeting in the absence of Board President Tony Prushinski, said after the meeting that Chicknosky was a winning coach in the 1930s and ’40s before school district consolidation, and that his name was on the scoreboard of the old Lincoln Field, later moved to the new stadium.

With The Distastio family raising the money to buy a new scoreboard, the board will be dedicated with Coach Dan Distasio’s name. But the district wanted to keep Chicknosky’s memory alive, James said, so the field is being named in his honor. He also noted the board has been working to keep the history of the various districts pre-consolidation in the public eye through various efforts.

During the voting session of the short meeting, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of football strength coach Neal McMahon, and appointed John Pietrzyk Jr. as football strength and conditioning coach.

• Accepted the resignations of five special education aides — Deborah Degosky, Mary Statkiewicz, Anita Bukowski, Chris Salus, and Tara Hughes — and approved advertising for special education aide positions.

• Approved athletic appointments of Eric Spencer as head high school baseball coach, Beth Maney as head cheerleading coach, Anthony Chiarucci as football assistant 2, Carmelo Pioquinto as junior high soccer coach, Joseph Shimko as football assistant 3A, Ron Bruza Sr. as football assistant 4A, Sterling Kepp as football assistant 3B and Ken Kasprzyk as football assistant 4B. The four last football assistants are half salary.