Charlotte L. Casterline, M.D., holds a framed picture of the new YMCA Early Learning Center in Forty Fort, the building that she and her husband, Dr. Peter Casterline, donated.

A door on one of the rooms in the new YMCA Charlotte L. Casterline, M.D., Early Learning Center in Forty Fort welcomes children with ‘This is our happy place.’

Each room in the new YMCA Charlotte L. Casterline, M.D., Early Learning Center has inspirational messages on the walls.

FORTY FORT — Thursday’s grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony of the Charlotte L. Casterline, M.D. YMCA Early Learning Center marked the continuation of a family legacy that began in 1954.

The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand opening celebration of the center at 915 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Tours of the new site were offered.

In February, 2020, Charlotte L. Casterline, M.D. donated her former office building to the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA. Originally, the building functioned as a boarding house for travelers during the early 1900s, a family practitioner’s office and an architect’s office prior to serving as the site of Dr. Casterline’s Allergy and Immunology Specialty Practice from 1984 to 2019.

The building, valued at $450,000, has since been transformed into a new early childhood education center for the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, serving approximately 30 children in the Forty Fort and Kingston communities.

The Charlotte L. Casterline, M.D. YMCA Early Learning Center is now enrolling with preschool classroom availability.

A continuing legacy

Dr. Casterline, who attended the ceremony and cut the ribbon, said her mother was the inspiration behind her decision to donate the building to the YMCA.

Dr. Casterline said she has been a longtime proponent of early childhood education. She said in 1954, her mother — Lena G. Lewis, an education graduate of Ohio State University — founded the first nursery school in Cleveland, Ohio.

“My mother knew that three- and four-year-old children could acquire independence from family, plus self-confidence and new communication and socialization skills prior to entering kindergarten,” Dr. Casterline said. “She later founded and was named President of the Cleveland Association for Nursery Education.”

As Dr. Casterline and her brother, Don, said, their mother’s idea as met with some controversy. They said in the 1950s, most women stayed at home to raise their children. By opening a pre-school nursery facility, women were able to have their children cared for and also be able to seek employment.

As a teenager, Dr. Casterline said she spent her spare time helping at her mother’s nursery school and she especially enjoyed reading to the children, whose “minds were like sponges.”

“Learning at any age is magical,” said Dr. Casterline after the ceremony. “Learning in a safe, happy, structured environment is ideal. That is quite a legacy for any building.”

And for Dr. Casterline and her mother, it’s a family legacy that will continue for years.

Building features

Jim Thomas, executive director at the YMCA, said the property features a large attached parking area and a playground area. The location is within walking distance of the Forty Fort swimming pool and park, allowing for nearby options for outdoor play.

Thomas said the building is a three-story, 100-year-old home that has been remodeled several times. The first floor has multiple classroom-sized areas. The second floor features three bedrooms, a living and dining room and a newly remodeled fully equipped kitchen. Jennifer Brennen, center director, resides in the apartment. The third floor is available for offices or a music space, as the building houses a white grand piano. There are five bathrooms.

“This is just the beginning of this center,” Thomas said. “We opened on Monday and we are licensed for 27 children. We will enhance the outside area with a small playground and other activities and we will establish a music program on the third floor.”

The building was purchased by Dr. Casterline in 1984, and she converted it into her medical office, which specialized in allergy, asthma and immunology. After 35 years, Dr. Casterline relocated her office to the New Bridge Center in Kingston.

Dr. Casterline said she has had a long relationship with the YMCA, having participated in its day camps, overnight camps and community service programs. She said both of her children attended those programs. She and her husband, Peter F. Casterline, M.D., established a scholarship fund in their honor, which is now in its 16th year.

“The donation of the building will allow the Y to expand its reach into the Forty Fort/Kingston area and Wyoming Valley West School District,” said Jennifer Brennan, Director of Education and Child Care Services, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA. “We constantly receive calls about children who attend the Wyoming Valley West School District, where we don’t currently provide transportation. This center, being right on Wyoming Avenue, will provide the community with a quality child care setting. We are looking forward to bringing the Y’s values to that area and exploring more of the community’s needs, which the Y can support.”

Thomas said because of Dr. Casterline’s support and her belief in the importance of early childhood education, families in the Forty Fort and Kingston communities will have another option for daycare and pre-school services for their children.

“We believe this contribution will have a lasting, positive impact on our region for generations to come,”Thomas said.

Forty Fort Mayor Any Tuzinski, himself a former YMCA camp participant, said the YMCA played a major role in his life, enabling him the opportunity to learn and prepare him to be a community leader.

“I know the value of early childhood learning,” Tuzinski said. “We are grateful to Dr. Casterline for allowing the YMCA to establish this new center.”

Lindsay Griffin, President/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the YMCA Board of Directors,. welcomed the crowd to the center.

“This is a great addition to our community and we thank Dr. Casterline,” Griffin said.