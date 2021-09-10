🔊 Listen to this

A crowd gathered at Friday’s ceremony on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda P. Crocomo, who was working in Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001, speaks during Friday’s ceremony on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

A bagpiper plays during Friday’s ceremony on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley speaks during Friday’s ceremony on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce speaks during Friday’s ceremony on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The American flag flies at half-mast during Friday’s ceremony on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo Friday said Sept. 11, 2001, changed everyone’s lives.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce called the terrorist attacks, the worst day in America’s history.

On a bright, crisp morning, much like it was on 9/11, Crocamo, Sanguedolce, Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough and County Council Chairman Tim McGinley each said the events of 9/11, as tragic as they were, galvanized the country and on the 20th anniversary of the day when thousands lost their lives, America needs to unite again.

Crocamo was working in Manhattan on 9/11 — on the 74th floor of the Empire State Building. She saw it all — images she said that will never go away, nor will the emotions felt as the country appeared t be under siege.

“Like most of you, I have many memories swirling through my mind,” Crocamo said. “I remember them vividly. I remember the beautiful early September morning. I remember the surreal feeling seeing the towers hit — seeing the blazing flames and seeing the towers fall as I stared out my office window.”

Crocamo said she also remembers the heroic actions of :”ordinary people” who were thrust into heroic roles. She said these heroes are our “every day heroes,” performing heroic acts in the routine performance of their jobs — firefighters, EMTs, police officers, sanitation workers, transit workers.

Drawing a parallel today’s ongoing pandemic, Crocamo said these same every day heroes continue to put their lives on the line every day.

“We honor all those every day heroes of 9/11 and we honor our every day heroes of today,” she said.

Crocamo then called the names of county employees who have worked every day throughout the pandemic to assure that all county essential services are provided.

During the ceremony, the speeches paused and the crowd bowed their heads when King’s College rang the bells at each time of impact of the two planes that struck the Twin Towers — 8:46 a.m. for the North Tower, and 9:03 a.m. for the South Tower.

“we are one government,” Crocamo said. “And the only way this works, is if we all work together. We are all Americans and like we did in 2001, we need unity once again. I’d like to start today. We must listen to each other and help each other.”

Sanguedolce detailed the timeline of 9/11, from when the four planes left each airport, to the time they crashed into the Twin towers, the Pentagon and in Schanksville, PA.

“Let us never forget,” he said. “Our nation, our state, our county have all experienced some very difficult times. Today we live in a world of great divisiveness, yet we have many glimmers of hope. At a time when it seems we can’t be any more divided, we look back to a time when America was united. America came together following 9/11. This should be our way of life always.”

Judge Vough and Chairman McGinley echoed many of Sanguedolce’s and Crocamo’s sentiments. Vough took time to remember the passengers of Flight 93 that crashed near Pittsburgh.

“Those passengers made a life-changing decision,” Vough said. “They decide they were going to do what they could to stop the terrorists.”

Vough said the country needs to unified once more.

“We need to unite as a country again,” he said., “We need to work together to get out of this pandemic.”

McGinley said it was good to see all three branches of county government gathered for the ceremony —administration, judicial and legislative.”America came back in 2001 and we need to unit again today,” he said.

