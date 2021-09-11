🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, majority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, has announced “Veterans Service Officer Day” at the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then event is being held in coordination with the House and Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committees.

The observation is being held in conjunction with the five major veterans service organizations — the American Legion, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America — along with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“As the majority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, I am grateful to host this event at the Capitol with my House and Senate counterparts,” Boback said. “Our veterans deserve our support and Veterans Service Officer Day at the Capitol focuses on the free services available to all veterans across the Commonwealth.”

The event is open to all downtown state employees and the general public. All veterans, spouses and widows of veterans, or anyone with a veteran in their family who may need the assistance of the VA to help pay long-term medical costs are welcome to attend. It is also open to anyone interested in enrollment in Veterans Affairs (VA) health care or anyone who desires to enroll in the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Registry.

Anyone wanting an advance appointment with any organization can do so by calling: Stephanie Imboden at 877-720-8387, or email [email protected]