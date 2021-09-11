🔊 Listen to this

Buckingham Palace? Nope, that’s just the Westmoreland Club, all done up for the Osterhout Free Library’s “London Calling” gala.

WILKES-BARRE — The Osterhout Free Library took a trip across the pond Friday night for its annual fundraising gala, managing to raise thousands of dollars that will help the library continue to fund its vital services.

The library transformed the Westmoreland Club into a veritable copy of Buckingham Palace Friday evening, with the theme of this year’s gala being dubbed “London Calling” — borrowing the name from The Clash’s classic punk album of the same name.

But “posh” would be a better word to describe the evening’s festivities, with a massive Union Jack being unfurled above the Westmoreland Club’s entrance, complete with members of the queen’s guard — you know, the ones with the big hats — to open the doors for guests. Once inside, guests could pose for photos with a genuine British phone booth.

WNEP’s Julie Sidoni returned for duties as the night’s master of ceremonies — missing, as she put it, her traditional “partner in crime,” Magic 93’s Frankie Warren, who was unavailable — and she said that Friday’s event was a threefold celebration.

“Number one, our neighbors across the pond; number two, the fact that we can all be here together again,” she said, with the second point being interrupted by a round of applause. “I think a lot of us have needed a night out over the past year and a half.

“But number three, and of course most importantly, we are here to celebrate a gem of this area, the Osterhout Free Library,” she said.

According to a video program that was played during the gala’s dinner, the fundraising event raised more than $100,000 for the Osterhout, with fundraising continuing to happen throughout the night, thanks to raffle ticket sales and an online auction of a number of items. The grand prize for the raffle was $5,000, with a runner-up prize of a basket of wine bottles.

Music for the evening was provided by Deja Groove, a funky and soulful band from Philadelphia — who, once dinner was over, got everyone out on the floor.