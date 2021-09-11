🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wind rustled through the leaves over Monarch Court at King’s College on Friday afternoon, bringing a hushed stillness to a prayer service held in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Led by the Rev. Brogan C. Ryan, director of campus ministry for the college, Friday’s prayer service was interfaith, including traditional Catholic prayers, a reading from the Quran and a poem written by a rabbi.

Fr. Ryan said that the anniversary was an important one, especially considering that many King’s undergrads only have experience with 9/11 as a fact from history class, rather than a lived memory.

“It occurred to some of us at the beginning of the school year that, for many of our students, this anniversary would be something just retold,” he said. “So we gather together today to remember collectively. We gather as a people of hope.”

In addition to the interfaith prayers, remarks were given by King’s College employee Karen Fiorello, whose husband was working in New York City that day — and thankfully survived — and the Rev. Tom O’Hara, who was president of King’s College on the fateful day.

Fiorello recounted her day — waking up as a stay-at-home mom in New Jersey, and watching her husband go to work as a vice president of the New York Board of Fire Underwriters. She said it was a normal day. Until it wasn’t.

After a tense few hours of being unable to contact him, she eventually learned her husband was safe.

“9/11 will always be a day for us to remember and reflect on what could’ve been,” she said. “I am truly grateful and blessed that my husband came home to me. It will forever be scarred on my heart and etched in my mind forever.”

O’Hara described the chaos from the day, noting that, at some point, someone had also called a bomb threat in at King’s College, and that buildings had to be evacuated.

“That person, I think, thought they were going to create chaos on our campus, but something ironic happened,” he said. “Hundreds of us gathered in the park behind us.

“We gathered, and as I looked out, in the faces, I saw anguish, I saw fear, I saw bewilderment, I saw confusion,” he went on. “But I also saw people holding onto each other, people crying to each other, people caring for each other, people loving each other.”

O’Hara said that he hopes, as we remember the tragedy of that day, we can learn to come back together as many did that day.