JENKINS TWP. — A woman arrested on domestic violence and child endangerment charges kicked out windows on a township police cruiser Thursday, according to court records.

Brookelynne Marie Klass, 18, of Old Boston Road, was handcuffed and placed in the rear seat of a cruiser when she kicked windows that were knocked out, court records say.

Klass was taken into custody when police responded to her residence for a domestic dispute at about 10:45 a.m.

Her mother told police, court records say, Klass threw an iPad and a wall painting at her and punched her during a dispute. The mother was holding Klass’ infant son when Klass threw the items at her mother, court records say.

Police in court records say the mother reported Klass attempted to stab her with a butcher knife.

The mother ran out of the house with the baby and waited for officers to arrive.

Klass emerged from her house and struggled with officers. When she was placed in the rear seat of a cruiser, Klass kicked and damaged windows, court records say.

Klass was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of simple assault, and one count each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.