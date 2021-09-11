🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes University ROTC cadets present the colors at the start of the school’s 9/11 ceremony Friday, passing a Flag of Honor that lists the victims of the terrorist attacks.

Lt. Col Mark Kaster (ret.), speaks below the United States Flag in a bright blue sky at Friday’s 9/11 ceremony at Wilkes University. Standing nearby, from left, are Wilkes Vice-President of Student Affairs Paul Adams, Lt. Col. Sara Hedrick, Wilkes President Greg Cant and Dr. Ibrahim Almeky.

WILKES-BARRE — Under a bright blue sky eerily reminiscent of the same weather many remember from Sept. 11, 2001, Wilkes University President Greg Cant — an Australian native living across the world at the time — grew almost wistful in recalling the global mood sparked by the horrific terrorist attack.

“Lots of things are pulling us apart, even simple things like how to respond to a pandemic,” Cant said near the end of the school’s annual 9/11 ceremony. Recalling the reaction both in New York City and around the world 20 years ago he urged that “we need to recall who we were afterwards. And who we were afterwards was better people.

“We learn to be better people when we put our shared humanity together, when we care for those who suffer, and when we hang together as a community.”

Dr. Ibrahim Almeky opened the ceremony reading prayers from the Koran that echoed sentiments in most religions. “To God belongs all that is in the heavens and all that’s in the earth. And whether you disclose what is in your own self or conceal it, God will call you to account for it.

“God burdens not a person beyond his cope.”

University Veterans Counselor Lt. Col. Mark Kaster (ret.) noted he was in Washington D.C. the morning of the attacks, less then a mile from the Pentagon when it was hit by one of the four hijacked jets. “I was there. I felt it. I saw it. I smelled the smoke.”

But he opted to talk about the sacrifices of militaryy service members after the attacks, and quoted the lines of Tom Hanks’ character in Saving Private Ryan as he died trying to save the title character from German assault in World War II: “James, earn this. Earn this!”

“Live your life today knowing the sacrifices made for you. Treat each other with respect. Be humble, be kind, listen, have empathy, be better. If you see a wrong make it wright. Be a person of character. Speak the truth. Treat others as you would wish to be treated.

“Earn this.”

United States Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah Hedrick — Commander of the ROTC detachment at the school — said she was a sophomore at the Air Force Academy in the dining hall when the attacks were announced on the radio, and initially didn’t know what it all meant. But the Air Force core values kicked in: “Integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.”

For those in the military, especially in battle, the opportunities to live those values happens by profession. “But you don’t need to wear a uniform to show courage or to live by the Air Force core value of service before self.’ She cited the citizens who stormed the terrorists to take control of Flight 93, forcing it to crash in an empty field rather than into another building.

“Let’s find ways to find moral and physical courage as we seek to put service — to our community, to our nation, to our fellow humans — before ourselves every day.”