🔊 Listen to this

For the first time since March, the Kingston ZIP code of 18704 reported the most new cases of COVID-19 this week among the 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader.

The code reported 64 new cases from Sept. 3 through Friday. While it has been been near the top of the list through much of the pandemic, it’s been six months since it was on top.

The Bloomsburg code of 17815 reported 63 cases, but that code is overwhelmingly in Columbia County with only a small rural section in southern Luzerne County.

The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 reported 51 cases while the Hazleton code of 18201 reported 38. Both have been at or near the top of the list for most of the pandemic.

Of the remaining codes, two had 30 to 39 cases, five had 20 to 29, and eight had 10 to 19. Three codes reported no new cases.