Remembering a big brother killed on 9/11

WILKES-BARRE — The memory Darren Snyder has of his big brother leading others to safety the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 leaves him forever bigger.

Leonard Snyder Jr. died in the collapse of the South Tower of the World Trade Center after one of the jets commandeered by terrorist hijackers crashed into the skyscraper in lower Manhattan.

“Lenny, he was known to most people by Lenny,” Snyder said of the brother nine years his senior.

The 34-year-old Wilkes-Barre native and King’s College graduate worked as an insurance executive in the building, traveling there each day from the home in Cranford, New Jersey where he and his wife Janine lived with their three toddler children.

“He was the fire warden for his floor, on the 101st of Tower 2,” Snyder, 45, said. “So it was the second tower that got hit, but it was the first tower that collapsed.”

The evacuation began when Tower 1 was hit. In order to get out his brother and the others on his floor had to change elevators more than 30 floors below, Snyder said.

“And I think that’s when it hit and all the people that continued down the elevator made it out and everybody that took the stairs, they were never seen again,” Snyder said.

Leonard Snyder’s body was recovered in March 2002, identified in July and laid to rest in August of that year.

Despite a distance of decades, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks stings as much as the first.

“I don’t look forward to it. I get a little anxious, but time goes on,” admitted Snyder, the elected City Controller of Wilkes-Barre.

His sisters prepare for the day with similar emotions.

“I think with every passing year, it strikes me how young Lenny was, how young the kids were and how tragic and still unthinkable the events of 9/11 were,” said Kathleen Kinne of Media.

Nancy Shemo pondered the loss.

“It still feels raw, surreal, unthinkable to me. He was a beautiful person who just went to work that day. A wonderful life with his wife and children and family and friends was taken in an instant. And I think about how many milestones that he missed over the 20 years in his kids’ lives and all of our of lives,” said Shemo of Wyoming.

The significance of the day captured in photos and chronicled in words can overshadow the private memorials for families.

“It’s so public,” Snyder said.

Over the years Snyder, his family, and brothers and sisters, attended Mass and afterward had breakfast. “We always try to be together. So we’re making plans that our whole family, I think it’s on Saturday, we’ll all be together,” said Snyder, the father of three young children.

Snyder has shied away from the ceremonies in New York. He said his niece, Lauren, has participated in reading the names of the people killed.

At the time she was 3 and her twin brothers, Jason and Matthew, 2, Snyder said. Their mother shared a photo with Snyder of the children playing with their father the night before he died.

“The legacy of his children, I think he would be so proud of what they’ve accomplished, of what they’ve done,” Snyder said.

A foundation was created for their educations. Two of the three children have graduated college and the third is still in school.

Snyder relayed a thank you from his sister-in-law for the generosity, prayers and care shown to her and the children.

“She thought that the people of Wilkes-Barre and Cranford really opened their hearts to her family and that she’s forever grateful to be able to pay for the education of her children with the help of donations that they received from everyone,” Snyder said.

King’s College in Wilkes-Barre dedicated a conference room for Leonard Snyder. Cranford holds an annual event, the Leonard Snyder Memorial Father’s Day Fishing Derby.

He admired how his sister-in-law, who has remarried, focused on her family following the tragedy and loss.

“His wife did such a wonderful job with their children and they’re the sweetest, most kind, hardworking kids that also had to grow up with that over their head. That must have been difficult for them as well,” Snyder said.

Despite what’s known about the attacks, Snyder was ambivalent about learning more.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month that will lead to the declassification of documents.

“You know, maybe that will help people, some people that need it,” Snyder said. “After 20 years, I guess it’s good to know, to have all the facts. But, you know, it’s never going to bring your loved ones back.”