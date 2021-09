🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, one of the featured speakers, sits in a pew at the First Presbyterian Church on Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre after he had finished his speech.

Air Force ROTC Cadet Kole Miller posts the colors at the beginning of Saturday’s 9/11 Service of Remembrance and Resolve at the First Presbyterian Church on Franklin Street Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown, together with members of the city’s police and fire departments, joined members of the community on Saturday for a 9/11 Service of Remembrance and Resolve at the First Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Interfaith Council of the Wyoming Valley and the Wilkes-Barre Downtown Clergy, the service also featured an honor guard and the Wyoming Seminary Choral Group.