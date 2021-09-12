🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — An event set for today will celebrate the life of T.J. Long and raise funds to support both suicide awareness and a scholarship fund in his memory.

The “Out of the Darkness” benefit will begin at 3 p.m. at the Plains Pub, 37 E. Carey St.

It will be held in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) as well as the T.J. Long Memorial Scholarship Fund for Automotive Students at Luzerne County Community College.

Long, born in Kingston and raised in Wilkes-Barre, died in 2017. He was 22 years old.

A similar benefit was held last year.