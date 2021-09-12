🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 105 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 851.

It’s the fourth straight day that Luzerne County has

seen more than 100 new cases in a single day.

The county’s total cases are now at 35,095 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,067 cases and 494 deaths; Monroe County has 16,965 cases and 336 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,125 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,347,569.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27–Sept. 2, stood at 8.2%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.