Left to right: Kevin Murphy, Mike Coolbaugh, Marc Stella, toss more than 1200 ducks into the Susquehanna River for the annual Duck Derby sponsored by the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club on Sunday at the conclusion of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival.

Amy Strobel, right, one of the many vendors taking part in the 50th annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival held on Sept. 11 and 12.

Cassidy Graham, owner of t.w.e.n.t.y.s.e.v.e.n specializing in handcrafted art, clay and fabric, places one of her creations on at stand at her booth of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival.

Nicole Skescavage, right, owner of The Kitchen by Nikki, Exeter, waits on Terri Menichelli, left, before the close of the 50th annual Cherry Blossom Festival that was held after being postponed in the spring.

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival continued on Sunday, offering those attending a mix of food, music and entertainment on the riverfront.

The Kiwanis Duck Derby, a crowd favorite, drew dozens of people to the riverbank and the Firefighters Memorial Bridge to await the winning duck as it returned to the festival from up river.

Kiwanis chairman Tiffany Callaio said over 1,200 blue, pink and yellow ducks were entered this year, translating into proceeds of about $5,000.

Because the Cherry Blossom Festival was postponed from May, the service club was able to sell additional ducks both locally and statewide.

Callaio said, after having the derby cancelled last year, it seemed that people were excited about finally being able to enter the contest this year.

Michelle Fulmer, of West Pittston, stood on the bridge watching as the patch of colorful ducks made their way back to the river bank.

Michael Fulmer, 10, and his sister Daniella Fulmer, 12, had both purchased ducks and were hoping for a win.

Michelle Fulmer said her children had sampled many of the foods offered at the event and that the pasta salad had been their favorite.

Fulmer said it had been a busy weekend because of the start of the school year and other fall-themed activities, but that the family had made coming to the festival a priority.

She was glad that the weather had held out to provide a last bit of fun before the cold weather began.

Time at the river

Stevei Martin said the festival provided a great chance to spend some time at the river with her family.

Martin’s daughter Amaya Navarro, 3, especially enjoyed the huge pink duck that was part of the Kiwanis display and even took a moment to sit on it for a photo.

“She loved that it was pink and that it had sprinkles,” she said.

She also enjoyed getting her face painted, choosing a colorful pastel butterfly theme.

Adrian Martin, 9, also enjoyed a walk around the festival grounds and enjoying time outdoors, before the first full week of the school year.

Stevei Martin said she also enjoyed doing a bit of shopping from vendors who offered many unique products.

Renee DeAngelo, of Exeter, was a vendor at the event for the first time.

DeAngelo, originally from West Pittston, said she enjoyed not only selling her products, but also the chance to visit with neighbors.

She said the festival had become a longtime family tradition.

“My sister was even Miss Cherry Blossom many many years ago,” she said.

Even though this year she was a vendor, DeAngelo took time to enjoy the festival herself, especially enjoying a rainbow water ice from a fellow vendor.

The vendor area, held in a tented area, was a crowd favorite offering everything from children’s books to holiday decor.

The food and music continued until the conclusion of the event at 6 p.m., with many attendees grabbing a food item and took a seat in front of the grandstand.

Gina Malsky, West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival entertainment chairperson, deemed the event a success.

“We didn’t have cherry blossoms this year,” she told the crowd. “But we had the beautiful river and great weather.”