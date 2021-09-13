🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas is seeking applicants for two management positions — probation services director and chief of adult probation, an online posting says.

Maria Augello has served as probation services director since September 2020 but is leaving to pursue a job opportunity outside the county, said county Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh.

The chief of adult probation position has been vacant since Augello left that job for the probation services director position, Hindmarsh said. Due to the workload, court officials determined that position must be filled, he said.

Information on both openings is posted under the county human resources department “career opportunities” link at luzernecounty.org.

Applications are due Sept. 30 for the adult probation chief position and Oct. 3 for probation services director.

No salaries are listed, with the court indicating compensation will depend on qualifications.

DA’s Office

The county District Attorney’s Office is seeking applicants for a detective position, the website said.

That position is open because Shawn Williams left last month.

The compensation is $47,458, and resumes are due Sept. 17.

Council meeting

County council will hold a voting meeting and work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council meeting room at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions to attend virtually are posted on council’s “public meetings online” link.

Council is set to vote on a payment in lieu of taxes from the company in the process of purchasing the Sherman Hills apartment complex in Wilkes-Barre. The buyer —Washington, D.C.-based Indelible Housing Inc. — has agreed to pay the county, Wilkes-Barre and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District a combined $400,000 in lieu in taxes even though it won’t be required to do so as a charitable nonprofit, its attorney said.

Voting agenda items also include introduction of an ordinance establishing a new county Arts Advisory Board and adoption of ordinance amending the county Flood Protection Authority’s articles of incorporation so it can proceed with an agreement to maintain Duryea’s planned levee improvements, with the borough agreeing to cover costs.

Work session

Discussion topics include a proposed contract to retain USI Insurance Services as the county’s insurance broker for 2022 and 2023 for $60,000 annually.

Four brokers submitted proposals in response to the county’s request-for-proposals, and all four were interviewed by an administration committee, the agenda said. All committee members ranked USI as their first choice, it said.

The agenda said UGI’s payment would be $10,000 more than the county pays its current insurance broker, Pittston-based Joyce Insurance Group.

Manager search

The county’s Manager Search Committee will hold its first meeting to organize and start making plans at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the courthouse, with a remote attendance link under council’s “public meetings online” section.

This group will seek and recommend county manager applicants to council for its consideration. The members: Chris Hackett, Sherri Homanko, Rick Morelli, Brian D. O’Donnell, Patrick Patte, Alec Ryncavage and Ray Wendolowski.

County property

Council’s Real Estate Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse, also with a remote attendance link available through council’s “public meetings online” section.

War memorial

The war memorial on the county courthouse lawn has been covered because it is in need of immediate repair, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council last week.

The memorial’s faceplate is “demising quickly,” Crocamo said. The administration is seeking quotes for repairs and covered the memorial to prevent further damage, she said.