WRIGHT TWP. — Township police Monday released surveillance pictures of a man burglarizing the Mountain Top Area Little League concession stand last month.

Police said the man forced his way inside the concession stand at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. Despite the man covering his face, police hope someone can identify the unique clothing he wore.

Anyone with information about the burglary and illegal trespass is asked to call Wright Township police at 570-474-9251.

By Ed Lewis