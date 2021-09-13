Second time Tyler Zachary Spangenberg charged with posting nudes of former girlfriend

SHICKSHINNY — A man from Pittston is facing charges he posted nude pictures and videos of having sex with former girlfriends to adult pornographic websites.

State police at Wilkes-Barre charged Tyler Zachary Spangenberg, 21, of Johnson Street, after investigating claims by two women who discovered the pictures and videos on the adult websites last year.

It is the second time Spangenberg has been charged.

Wilkes-Barre police in January 2020 charged Spangenberg with creating fake social media accounts and posting nude photos of an ex-girlfriend in an act of revenge. Those charges were withdrawn by city police in March 2021.

According to the latest criminal complaint:

A woman reported to state police on Jan. 30, 2020, that Spangenberg posted nude pictures of her on two websites. She was alerted to the pictures by an acquaintance.

She claimed she sent the pictures to Spangenberg while they were dating in July or August 2019. She further stated Spangenberg posted nude pictures of a mutual friend to websites, which is linked to the charges filed by Wilkes-Barre police.

In the Wilkes-Barre case, which is now part of the charges filed by state police, the woman told the investigating trooper she discovered three videos of her and Spangenberg having sex on an adult website. In the comment section of the videos, it stated the woman lives in Wilkes-Barre, according to the complaint.

The woman in Wilkes-Barre claimed Spangenberg pressured her into making the videos and described Spangenberg as “very controlling and manipulative,” the complaint says.

During an interview with the investigating trooper, Spangenberg said he felt “he is being set up” by the two women because they are good friends. He claimed one of the ex-girlfriends was jealous because his new girlfriend announced on social media they were expecting a baby.

Spangenberg further denied having any nude pictures or videos of former girlfriends saved on his cell phone. At one point during the interview, Spangenberg collapsed onto the floor and cried, the complaint says.

He then admitted an ex-girlfriend sent him a picture of herself wearing a bra.

State police executed search warrants for materials from the adult websites and other social media sites including an email Spangenberg used to post the pictures and videos, the complaint says.

When Spangenberg was interviewed again, he told the investigating trooper, “I did it,” saying he was sorry and has since “grown up,” according to the complaint.

Spangenberg was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of unlawful dissemination of intimate images and harassment. The charges were filed with District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny and mailed to Spangenberg. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Oct. 12.