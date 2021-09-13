🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 to Wilkes Barre.

TSO will return to the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for two spectacular shows on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Griffin Pond Animal Shelter courtesy, of TSO and 98.5 KRZ. Larry Magid Entertainment Group, along with 98.5 KRZ and WNEP-TV, are sponsors.

Reserved Tickets start as low as $49.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, or at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” — the three-time certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s live-stream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

This year’s unforgettable multi-sensory extravaganza is set to begin on Nov. 17, and will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across America before concluding on Thursday, Dec. 30, in Cleveland and St. Louis (see full itinerary at — www.trans-siberian.com.)

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows for approximately 17 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs.

TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $16 million has been donated by the group.