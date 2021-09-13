🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 67 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 852.

The county’s total cases are now at 35,162 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,094 cases and 494 deaths; Monroe County has 16,999 cases and 336 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,150 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,350,719.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27–Sept. 2, stood at 8.2%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.