DRUMS — Detectives from Luzerne County arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl multiple times from 1999 to 2002.

Stewart William Marchetti, 69, of Drums was arraigned Tuesday evening after detectives were contacted by someone who claimed that Marchetti had inappropriately touched her when she was a minor, starting in 1999 when the victim was just nine years old.

According to the complaints:

The victim reported to detectives that Marchetti had begun to sexually assault her in January of 1999, when she was 9 years old. At the time, Marchetti was 47 years old.

She said that Marchetti was a family friend, and that he would let her use his pool.

Marchetti would allegedly rub the victim’s vagina through her bathing suit, and did so on more than one occasion.

He would repeat these acts in his hot tub, while telling the victim not to tell anyone or he would get in “a little trouble,” while telling the victim that she would be in “a lot of trouble.”

Additional instances of sexual assault occured when Marchett would put his hand down the victim’s pants while she would watch television in his home, while he would unzip his pants and put the victim’s hand inside.

This went on from January of 1999 to December of 2002, by which time the victim had turned 12 years old.

The victim reported to detectives that during each instance, she would always tell Marchetti to stop and try to get away from him.

Marchetti was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon on Tuesday evening.

He was charged with a felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and an additional misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.

Marchetti was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Detectives have reason to believe that there may be more victims of Marchetti that have yet to come forward and that they, or anyone with information, contact the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office at 570-825-1674.