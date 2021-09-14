🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 101 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 853.

The county’s total cases are now at 35,162 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,145 cases and 494 deaths; Monroe County has 17,063 cases and 337 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,354,451.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-Sept. 9, stood at 9.1%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.