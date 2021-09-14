🔊 Listen to this

The cast of ‘That Golden Girls Show! – A Puppet Parody’ that will be at the F.M. Kirby Center on Nov. 18.

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center Tuesday announced “That Golden Girls Show! – A Puppet Parody” will visit the F.M. Kirby Center for one night only on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. and are available at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center, or online at kirbycenter.org, or by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

“‘That Golden Girls Show!” is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments — with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put-down.

From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life.

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

Direction by Michael Hull, written by Doug Kmiotek, puppets by Rockefeller Productions.