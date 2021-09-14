🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Public Defender Demetrius Fannick told a jury Dana Ganjeh did not plan to kill his “on-again, off-again,” girlfriend Linda Frick on Aug. 4, 2018.

Ganjeh, Fannick claimed, defended himself when Frick retrieved a knife and she died, “In a heat of passion.”

Fannick made his comments during the opening phase of Ganjeh’s trial on an open count of criminal homicide, which began Tuesday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Ganjeh was charged when Kingston police found Frick’s body covered with blankets inside his Toyota parked behind his residence at 71 Price St.

An autopsy revealed Frick, 56, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Tom Hogans told jurors during his opening statement Frick suffered severe internal injuries to her ribs, lungs and skull.

“She was beaten to death over a period of time. Her murder wasn’t an accident,” Hogans told jurors. Hogans is prosecuting along with Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh.

Hogans said Ganjeh, 42, and Frick had an abusive relationship resulting in Frick calling Kingston police for assistance three prior times before her death.

Frick was killed, Hogans said, more than two months after she testified against him at a preliminary hearing on domestic violence charges in Wayne County, where she stayed with friends when she left Ganjeh.

Fannick said Ganjeh wanted to rekindle his relationship with Frick, buying several cans of Naddy Daddy beer intending to enjoy a night with her. He also noted Ganjeh paid his rent on Aug. 3, 2018, an indication he did not plan to kill Frick.

“Unfortunately, alcohol gets into the mix and a verbal argument over a male friend of hers,” Fannick said telling jurors Frick went after Ganjeh with a knife and Ganjeh defended himself.

“This was not a planned, premeditated event. He never planned or intended for her to die,” Fannick said.

Fannick said Ganjeh cooperated with police by calling 911 to report Frick’s death and surrendering a key to his vehicle where her body was found. Ganjeh did not run or flee the area as he had ample time to do so, Fannick said.

After opening statements, Hogan and Marsh began their prosecution of Ganjeh.

A recording of Ganjeh’s 911 phone call was made when Angela Czapla, a record keeper at 911, testified. Ganjeh was recorded asking for assistance telling the 911 call taker, “someone died.”

Kingston police Det. Robert Miller and former Kingston police officer Jude Allen, now a Wilkes-Barre patrolman, testified to their response to Ganjeh’s residence.

Miller and Allen said Ganjeh emerged from the residence surrendering a key to his vehicle saying “She’s out back.” Miller said he found Frick’s lifeless body under blankets inside Ganjeh’s vehicle.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon.